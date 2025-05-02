RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $282.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.60.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $237.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.32. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

