Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $69.00 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

