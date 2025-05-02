Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer FY2025 Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

