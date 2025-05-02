Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMKR Q2 Earnings

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

