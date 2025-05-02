Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Q1 Earnings

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.25.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$30.29 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60.

In other Boralex news, Director Ricky Fontaine bought 1,000 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Also, Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$260,130.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.76%.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

