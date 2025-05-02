Research Analysts Offer Predictions for STX FY2025 Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.67. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.