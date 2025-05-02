Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WVE FY2026 Earnings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of WVE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after buying an additional 1,972,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 294,956 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,119,000 after acquiring an additional 280,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

