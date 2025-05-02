Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revvity traded as low as $91.51 and last traded at $93.34, with a volume of 1885098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Get Revvity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Revvity Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.