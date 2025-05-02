Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revvity traded as low as $91.51 and last traded at $93.34, with a volume of 1885098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY
Institutional Trading of Revvity
Revvity Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revvity
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.