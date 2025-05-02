REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REX. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

