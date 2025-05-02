Rezolve AI’s (RZLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RZLV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Rezolve AI has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

