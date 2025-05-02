Rithm Capital’s (RITM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

