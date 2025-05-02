RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 112,221 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,221 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

