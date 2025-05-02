Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMM. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 432,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $13.78 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 4,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,100. This trade represents a 36.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.