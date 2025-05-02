RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This represents a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

