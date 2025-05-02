Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Price

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

