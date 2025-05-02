Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOC opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,078,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

