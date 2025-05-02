Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $286.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $249.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.61 and its 200-day moving average is $343.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

