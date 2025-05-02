Robert W. Baird Lowers Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $125.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Shares of RVTY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Revvity has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $129.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

