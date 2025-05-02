Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Harmonic by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

