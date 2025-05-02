Roth Capital Estimates Pinterest’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after purchasing an additional 316,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.