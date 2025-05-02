Roth Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

