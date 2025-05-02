Roth Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 150.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares in the company, valued at $129,107,040.48. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,949.60. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,080 shares of company stock worth $2,194,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

