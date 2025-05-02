Royal Bank of Canada Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,166 shares of company stock worth $1,129,259 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,269,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,020 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.