Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

FR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,294,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after acquiring an additional 675,306 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

