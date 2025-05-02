Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $117.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

