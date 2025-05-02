Royal Bank of Canada Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC lowered shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Beacon Securities lowered their price objective on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of -0.02.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw purchased 61,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50. Insiders acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,871 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.