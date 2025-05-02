Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $470.84 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.46 and its 200 day moving average is $521.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

