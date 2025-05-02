Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $275.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as low as $203.85 and last traded at $214.92, with a volume of 2711435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total value of $4,447,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. This trade represents a 28.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,905,000 after buying an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,833,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.