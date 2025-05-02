Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Safehold traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 357558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 487,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safehold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 388,899 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 336,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 200,204 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

