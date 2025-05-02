SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

SAP Stock Down 1.2 %

SAP stock opened at $288.81 on Tuesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $295.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

