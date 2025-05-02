SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $247.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $244.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

SBA Communications stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.44 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

