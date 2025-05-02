SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Shares of SBAC opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.71. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.44 and a 12 month high of $252.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

