SBA Communications’ (SBAC) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $268.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.44 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after acquiring an additional 432,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.