ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,150.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

