Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Schrödinger worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Schrödinger by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Down 2.9 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schrödinger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.