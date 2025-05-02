Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $964.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

