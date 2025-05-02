Scotiabank Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $242.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $243.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.46.

LNG stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

