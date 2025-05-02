Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGA. Veritas upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE MGA opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 2,126.5% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

