Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 417% compared to the average volume of 2,173 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $810,543.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,432,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,073,615.86. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $9,684,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

