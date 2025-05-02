SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

