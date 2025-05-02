Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts ONEOK’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.83. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2027 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

