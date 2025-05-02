Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Visa Q3 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.10. Visa has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

