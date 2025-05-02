Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for MSGS Earnings

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSGS. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGS opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.