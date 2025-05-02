Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Lower Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

