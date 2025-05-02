Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Targa Resources Q1 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

NYSE TRGP opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.12. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

