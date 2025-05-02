Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $17.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.29. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $24.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $223.34 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $304,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $23,482,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

