Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.