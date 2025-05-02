ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTAN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.96.

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $10,450,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

