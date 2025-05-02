SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SFL by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.38. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

SFL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

SFL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.