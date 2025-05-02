SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 6th

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 5th.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. SharpLink Gaming comprises about 0.0% of Value Base Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Value Base Ltd. owned about 2.03% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

